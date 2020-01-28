One arrested and 33 citations issued during Saturday’s street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An effort to reduce illegal street racing in Bakersfield continued Saturday night and 17 News was there on a ride-along.

The Bakersfield Police Department in collaboration with the California Highway Patrol, Kern County Park Rangers, KERNCATT Auto Theft Task Force and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair conducted an enforcement operation throughout Bakersfield to disrupt street racing activity.

BPD says the operation took place from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 until 2 a.m. Sunday. As a result, 45 traffic stops were made, issuing 33 citations. Additionally, three vehicles were impounded, a stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested for DUI.

Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Michael Allred says part of their focus is vehicles with illegal modifications. Allred advises the public to use safe and legal options to street racing that do not result in collateral damage.

This is an ongoing effort by Bakersfield Police to reduce street racing, locally.

Street racing enforcement operations are planned to continue in the next several weeks.