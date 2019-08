BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp from westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 will close tonight to install shoring for the widening of the westbound bridge across 99, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure is expected to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and westbound motorists who want to continue south on Highway 99 will be detoured at Union Avenue.

Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment.