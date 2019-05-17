On-ramp from Highway 46 to Interstate 5 to close beginning tonight through the weekend

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 from Highway 46 will be closed beginning tonight for construction operations, according to Caltrans.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin 6 p.m. today and last until 6 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time due to weather delays or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction operations, a Caltrans release said.

Caltrans is asking residents and commuters to be patient during this project and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”