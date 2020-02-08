On Kern County In Depth: A re-broadcast of the mayoral debate

This week Kern County In Depth will not be seen as 17 News brings you a re-broadcast of our mayor candidates debate featuring four of the five people running for Mayor of Bakersfield.

Incumbent Bakersfield Mayor, Karen Goh and challengers, Joseph Caporali, Gregory Tatum and Mark Hudson field questions on a number of topics. Including the city’s move to build a new homeless shelter.

17 News extended an invitation to a fifth candidate, Joey Harrington, but declined.

The debate will air Saturday at 6 p.m. on TV-17 and again on Sunday morning at 11 on the CW- Channel 12.