On Jan. 1, women will hold position of both presiding judge and assistant presiding judge for first time in Kern’s history

Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge Colette M. Humphrey has been unanimously selected as the next assistant presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court and will assume her new duties Jan. 1.

With Judge Judith K. Dulcich as the court’s presiding judge, the new year will mark the first time in the court’s history where both the presiding judge and assistant presiding judge are women.

This will be Humphrey’s second term as assistant presiding judge.

“Judge Humphrey is an experienced jurist and brings with her service from many different assignments throughout the court,” Dulcich said in a news release.

Humphrey was appointed a judge in 1998 by then-Gov. Pete Wilson. She worked for the District Attorney’s office from 1985 to 1998.