BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fentanyl can be in anything. That is the message on a new billboard on 34th Street. That is the message that Bakersfield Police and Kern Behavioral Health are trying to get out throughout Kern County.

Narcan is one solution, but it is not the only solution.

Another solution – education. The goal is to get the word out about what the synthetic opioid fentanyl can do in the tiniest of doses. It is also important to get the word out that it’s 50 times more potent and more deadly than heroin. People should know about fentanyl’s many disguises.

That’s the mission of Ana Olvera of Kern Behavioral Health, which has sponsored more than a dozen billboards throughout the metro area warning of fentanyl’s potency and pervasiveness..

“We’ve had reports of people coming in for treatment that their cannabis was laced with fentanyl and they had no idea,” Olvera said. “Methamphetamine is something that fentanyl might also be mixed with. Other powder forms like cocaine or heroin itself. And counterfeit pills. Dealers on the street might selling pills to people claiming that they’re legitimate Percocet or Oxycodone or Vicodin — and they aren’t. So they don’t know what amount of anything is in there.

A recurring theme – the life saving power of Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan. It’s available by prescription but also in some settings without a prescription. Health officials urge everyone – yes, everyone – to have Narcan available in the home and office.

This is the drill: Tilt the head back, insert the device in the overdosing person’s nostril, press the plunger, turn the person on their side and call 911.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department issues Narcan to deputies, and members of the Kern High School District police department also carry the life saving nasal spray.

Bakersfield Police officers do not carry Narcan – but the agency is working on it. BPD is, however, committed to a billboard campaign of its own that introduces the rest of us to some of the real people taken by fentanyl.

“We want people to see that these are real human beings, they’re not just numbers,” said Lt. Ryan Kroeker of the BPD. “But then we’re also trying to take a different component to help educate as well so show the small size that it takes for fentanyl to kick you. So just really trying to use every resource we can.”

Education and preparedness: two of the approaches of local agencies. One of those approaches, on a street corner near you right now.