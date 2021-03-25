On 15th anniversary of Buck Owens’s death, good news for fans: Shuttered BMOA to reopen soon with 3 exhibits, including Bakersfield Sound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been exactly 15 years since the passing of Bakersfield’s most famous citizen. Buck Owens, the chart-busting Country Music Hall of Fame performer, radio magnate and community benefactor, died on this day in 2006 at the age of 76.

Owens had 21 number one hits on the Billboard country music chart, including 14 in a row during one five-year stretch, and he co-hosted the musical variety show, “Hee Haw,” for 17 seasons.



But he was best known locally for his business prowess — he owned several radio stations across the West, including Bakersfield’s KUZZ; for his Crystal Palace dinner club; and for his decades of generosity in his adopted hometown of Bakersfield.

Owens is regarded, of course, as one of the driving forces behind the Bakersfield Sound, and on that front KGET.com can report some good news. Patrons can soak in a little Buck Owens ambiance when the Bakersfield Music of Art re-opens to the public this coming Tuesday (and Saturday for BMOA members) with three exhibits, one of which is called “The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet.”

It features artifacts from that era of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s,- including Buck’s very first Fender Telecaster guitar and a self-guided tour narrative written by KGETs own Robert Price.

The museum’s hours — once it reopens — are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Sunday and Monday). Tickets are $10 (or $5 for children and seniors). It’s located at 1930 R Street, adjacent to Mill Creek Park.