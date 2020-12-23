Omni Family Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Omni Family Health on Wednesday received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for its medical providers and other frontline workers.

The network of health centers located in four counties including Kern said in a release the vaccine will be offered in phases as it becomes available to its most vulnerable patients and the general public.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of history by providing this crucial vaccine to our employees and the community when it becomes available,” said Omni Associate Medical Director Dr. Grace Tidwell.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News