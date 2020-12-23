Omni Family Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Omni Family Health on Wednesday received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for its medical providers and other frontline workers.

The network of health centers located in four counties including Kern said in a release the vaccine will be offered in phases as it becomes available to its most vulnerable patients and the general public.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of history by providing this crucial vaccine to our employees and the community when it becomes available,” said Omni Associate Medical Director Dr. Grace Tidwell.