Omni Family Health changes phone number to better serve patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Omni Family Health has changed its phone number to 866-707-OMNI (6664). The change came when the health care provider upgraded to a new phone system and carrier.

Omni reported a dramatic increase in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic and representatives say the update will enhance a caller’s experience with their call center.

“Our new telecommunication enhancements will ensure increased access to care by providing greater capacity and more resilient systems,” stated Tony Carbone, Chief Information Officer at Omni Family Health in an emailed release. “We have been preparing for this transition, paving the way for a smooth conversion for our patients and staff.”

For more information on the change and Omni Family Health, visit their website here.