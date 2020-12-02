Olympic champion Rafer Johnson had ties to Kern County, including being namesake of Bakersfield school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Olympic champion Rafer Johnson had ties to Kern County, including being the namesake of the Rafer Johnson Community Day School.

Johnson, who was inducted into the Bakersfield City School District Hall of Fame in 2011, would visit Rafer Johnson School every year for Rafer Johnson Day, in which he would speak and interact with special-needs students as they participated in track and field activities.

Johnson died on Wednesday at the age of 86, according to the Associated Press.

“The Bakersfield City School District is saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved friend, Rafer Johnson,” the district said in a statement. “A champion of children with special needs, Mr. Johnson never missed an opportunity to visit with students at the BCSD school named in his honor. We will miss walking the track with Mr. Johnson every spring. Our thoughts are with Mr. Johnson’s family.”