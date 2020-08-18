Olive Knolls Christian School provides statement on daycare remaining open throughout pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has received multiple calls and emails asking about the daycare at Olive Knolls Christian School remaining open.

The school emailed a response Monday. Following is the statement in its entirety:

“Olive Knolls Christian School’s Daycare has been open throughout the Covid shutdown that began on March 19th. We have been open both legally and safely. OKCS Daycare has not closed its doors from March 19th through August. During that time, it has been inspected by the Kern County Health Department and the California State Community Care Licensing Board and given the greenlight to continue operation. Also, we are glad to report, that throughout that time there have been ZERO Covid cases among our students, faculty, or staff.

“We continue under the Daycare Licensing umbrella with an increased number of students who also receive education by credentialed teachers. It’s our Daycare Educational Bootcamp .

“The Daycare licensing is very restrictive with protocols that require more staff for smaller ratios, more paperwork for parents and school, supervision guidelines that can be challenging, among many other regulations – but the OKCS family have stepped it up to make it work.

“In addition, we’ve merged the state’s Daycare Licensing Requirements with the Governor’s School Reopening Guidelines to keep us both legal and safe. Our educators and aides are happy to teach. Our parents are grateful for the support. Our children are thriving with the opportunity to be one step closer to normalcy. And everyone on campus is here by choice.“