Olive Garden provides Bakersfield firefighters a free meal on Labor Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Not everybody gets Labor Day off but for Bakersfield firefighters on the job, a restaurant had lunch ready to go for them.

Olive Garden gave away enough food for every Bakersfield fire station Monday.

They donated pasta, sauces and bread sticks for firefighters working the holiday.

Firefighter Blane Martinez says it’s amazing how they reached out to them.

“Bringing this food in for us knowing we’re going to be working this day, you know not being at home with our families celebrating the holiday, it truly means a lot to us and we appreciate it,” he said.

Manager Courtney Son says giving back to the community is important to Olive Garden, especially for firefighters on Labor Day.