Olive Garden offering Lifetime Pasta Pass

This undated photo provided by Olive Garden shows their new annual pasta pass, top, and their eight weeks of unlimited access pasta pass. The passes go on sale starting at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at www.PastaPass.com. (Olive Garden via AP)

Olive Garden is offering its Never Ending Pasta Pass once again, but this year a limited amount of people have the opportunity to get pasta for life.

The Italian restaurant chain is introducing a Lifetime Pasta Pass Thursday. The pass includes unlimited servings of any pasta bowl, along with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, but for what the restaurant is calling a lifetime.

The lifetime pasta pass is an upgrade to the restaurants’ Never Ending Pasta Pass, available for $100. The first 50 people to buy a Never Ending Pasta Pass will have the option to buy a lifetime pass for $400.

To purchase a pass, visit the Olive Garden website here and be sure to get into the waiting room before the passes go on sale.