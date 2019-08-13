Olive Garden offering Lifetime Pasta Pass

Olive Garden is offering its Never Ending Pasta Pass once again, but this year a limited amount of people have the opportunity to get pasta for life.
The Italian restaurant chain is introducing a Lifetime Pasta Pass Thursday. The pass includes unlimited servings of any pasta bowl, along with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, but for what the restaurant is calling a lifetime.
The lifetime pasta pass is an upgrade to the restaurants’ Never Ending Pasta Pass, available for $100. The first 50 people to buy a Never Ending Pasta Pass will have the option to buy a lifetime pass for $400.
To purchase a pass, visit the Olive Garden website here and be sure to get into the waiting room before the passes go on sale.