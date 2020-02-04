Olive Garden offering Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

Olive Garden is bringing back its Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine’s Day this year.

The bouquets will be available both online and in restaurants starting on Feb. 13. The bouquets got their start last year, but were only available online. In addition, Olive Garden is offering Chocolate Mint Boxes.

The bouquets and chocolate boxes will be available as part of Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two that starts at $34.99. It comes with a choice of breadsticks or soup, five-cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo, and Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu.