BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Olive Garden in southwest Bakersfield was damaged after cooking oil caught fire and ignited trash, firefighters said.

The blaze was confined to the restaurant at 1701 New Stine Road and total damage was estimated at $55,000, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 3:10 a.m. Monday and the scene cleared about two hours later. It remains under investigation.