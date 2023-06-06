BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oleato extra virgin olive oil beverages will be sold starting Tuesday at Bakersfield Starbucks locations.

An Oleato is a beverage that brings together the Starbucks arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil, according to the company.

The company says Bakersfield locations will feature:

Oleato Caffe Latte, which is a Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with oat milk.

Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso, which is a coffee-forward beverage that is flavored with notes of toffee nut, rich espresso, oat milk and is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, is a smooth cold brew with Partanna extra virgin olive oil cold foam.

The Oleato beverages debuted at select stores in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle this March and are continuing to expand across the county, according to the company.