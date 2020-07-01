Oleander neighborhood holds first pride walk and cruise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People in the Oleander neighborhood held their first Pride walk and cruise on Tuesday. People dressed up and decorated their cars as they passed through the historic Oleander-Sunset neighborhood. Murals and colorful decor were also displayed.

Organizers say the idea came out of one person wanting to decorate for World Pride Day. The idea expanded into a walk and cruise.

“We’re so proud of our neighbors and this is such a diverse neighborhood and all we want to do is make sure that everyone in our neighborhood knows they’re supported and everyone in our community knows they’re supported,” said organizer Jennifer Clayton.

Attendee Leticia Macias Cervantes said she is happy people are learning how to support the LGBTQ community.

“It makes me really happy ’cause I’m like, ‘Yes! There are more like me, I am not alone in this world,” said Cervantes.