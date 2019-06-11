Old Mimi’s Cafe to be Raising Cane’s

There is a good chance Bakersfield will be getting a second Raising Cane’s.

The old Mimi’s Cafe on California Avenue next to Barnes & Noble is set to become a Raising Cane’s, said Bakersfield’s Assistant Building Director Mark Fick on Tuesday Morning.

The building that once housed Mimi’s Cafe is in the process of being torn down.

Raising Cane’s applied for a permit back in April and though the permit has not been issued, there is no reason it shouldn’t go through said Ficks.

Once plans have been submitted to the city, corrections will be issued and as long as those corrections are made it will go up said Ficks.