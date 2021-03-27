Old Goldledge Campground requiring permits for campsite access during busy holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Camping is open again at the Old Goldledge Campground near Kernville, but you’re going to need a permit to go during a holiday weekend.

There are three main holiday weekends in the summer season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. No permits are required for other times of the year.

Permits are being required to limit the number of people flocking to the campsites during the busy times. The permits are free and will be chosen by lottery.

Officials say permit requests must be received between March 30 and April 30 for the upcoming season.

You can apply for a permit at this site. You can also contact the Kern River Ranger District Office for more information at 760-549-9533.