BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – To the list of Bakersfield’s classic old landmarks – the Fox Theater, the Padre Hotel, the Kern County Museum – add this one: Ethel’s Old Corral. The weathered old wooden saloon has outlived most of its original patrons.

But there is a new Ethel in town. Her name is Karla and she’s a package deal: her husband Ronnie is along for the ride. Now, Ronnie and Karla Cope don’t presume to be as feisty as the original Ethel, tiny-but-mighty Ethel Beeson, but they’re determined to build on her legacy as guardian of a time machine known as Ethel’s Old Corral, a relic of another era just off Alfred Harrell Highway, northeast of the city.

The Copes have owned the Knotty Pine Cafe, a workingman’s diner on Norris Road, for 20 years, but they’ve always coveted Ethel’s. So when owner Natalie Mears decided to sell they promptly stepped to the plate. After all, they’d been going there practically their entire lives.

“The dump used to be right out here,” said Ronnie Cope, motioning toward the east. “… So every time we’d go to the dump from the house, we’d stop here for a cold beer.”

“I’ve known about it pretty much my whole life,” said Karla Cope, his wife of 36 years. “Passing by it, we would stop once in a while. Then once Ronnie and I got married, we’d ride our horses out and have a burger and hang out here on Friday and Saturday nights sometimes and then ride our horses back home.”

The all-ages saloon was built in 1940, expanded in 1952 and remodeled in 1975. Four-foot, 11-inch Ethel Beeson bought the Old Corral from her in-laws in 1962 and it became Ethel’s Old Corral.

She kept things simple in the kitchen. Hamburgers and potato chips. Do you want something else? Hit the road.

“Sometimes if she was tired and didn’t want to cook, and you’d come say you wanted a burger,” Karla Cope said, “she’d say, ‘Too bad, I’m not cookin’.”

“‘I’m not gonna cook today, I’m tired,’” Ronnie Cope added.

“‘I’m done,’” Karla said, laughing.

The menu grew when Donna Chisum took over after her mother’s death in 1996, and it changed a little more when Mears bought the place in 2004.

And the Copes will change it more – yes, including the Knotty Pine’s pastrami sandwich. They’ll add that customer favorite.

As far as the expansive property itself, they’ll add trees and landscaping with plans to develop an event venue out back.

But most everything patrons have come to love about Ethel’s will remain – the 35-foot-tall fiberglass Indian, which once stood watch over a tire shop on Bakersfield’s Garces Circle.

Parking spaces for Harleys and horses alike, as well as friendly tolerance for cyclists and runners.

A landing spot for annual charity events like the Toy Run. And an answer to tourists’ perennial question, Where can we get some Bakersfield twang?

Bring your horse or your Harley or your bicycle, or whatever mode of transportation suits you, and come on out to Ethel’s Old Corral because they’ve got a beer for you.