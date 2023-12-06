OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Rows of bright, white tiny homes now line the lot at East Roberts Lane and Hart Street in Oildale.

The Kern County Supervisors approved 7 million dollars for the Oildale Supportive Services Village last month, and construction is well on its way.

Officials say construction should be complete in January. The project includes 50 two-bed units, along with bathrooms, a cafeteria and an administration building for support services.

Unsheltered individuals living in the Oildale area will be given preference during the tenant selection process.