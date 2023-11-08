BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unsheltered community in Oildale will get first preference for selected tenants when an upcoming housing project is finally completed.

On Nov. 7, supervisors approved a three-year, seven-million dollar contract to operate the Oildale Supportive Services Village, once referred to as the Tiney Oaks project. The village will consist of 50 two-bed units, a cafeteria and administrative support buildings.

Kern County Administrative Officer, Jim Zervis, says, “We didn’t bring this facility to Oildale in order to bring more homeless people into Oildale. We did it to respond to existing homelessness issues that were facing Oildale already.”

“We’re going to give preference to folks who currently reside in Oildale in an effort to improve Oildale as a community and provide them some relief from the impact of homelessness they’re experiencing now,” stated Zervis.

The housing project will cost an estimated $3.8 million and is to be operated by Hope the Mission. Hope the Mission is a Los Angeles-based non-profit that oversees at least 15 other similar projects in California.

The construction is expected to be completed in January 2024 barring any setbacks.