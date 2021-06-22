Oildale teen awarded national junior scholarship from American Kennel Club

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A teen from Oildale is being honored for her work with animals.

Kellsy Burk has been awarded a national junior scholarship from the American Kennel Club. Burk is going to attend Cal State University Channel Island in Camarillo. A total of 12 students received scholarships from the AKC.

Applicants are evaluated based on academic performance, involvement in AKC events and community outreach.

“We are excited to acknowledge these outstanding individuals who have committed their time to

learning and working with their dog in the field as well as applying their efforts in the classroom,”

said Caroline Murphy, Director of Performance Events for AKC.