BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A screening of “Oildale” with the filmmakers and lead actors will be held Dec. 5 at the Fox Theater.

The screening marks the movie’s official DVD release date and DVDs will be available for purchase, according to a news release from the Fox. The movie is “an homage to (the Bakersfield Sound), to veterans and to the people of small towns everywhere,” according to its website.

Tickets are on sale now online or by calling 661-324-1369.