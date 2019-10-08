PG&E confirms planned power shutoff may affect 800K customers, including ones in Kern County

UPDATE: PG&E has confirmed that power could be shut off for 800,000 customers in northern and central California, including customers in Kern County.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Oildale are reporting receiving notifications from PG&E Tuesday saying their power could be shut off within the next 36 to 48 hours due to the potential for fire danger.

The public safety power shutoff notifications began coming in Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E has not returned calls for comment.

We are currently experiencing high volume of traffic to our website & understand your frustration w/ the delay of accessing #PSPS related web pages. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as our team is working as quickly as possible to restore access. pic.twitter.com/9qTsDxbiNE — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

On Monday, the Associated Press reported the utility said power could be shut off in part of nearly 30 counties in central and Northern California starting Wednesday and through Thursday, when hot weather and strong winds are forecast.

PG&E said customers should be prepared to be without power for several days, the AP reported.