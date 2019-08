PG&E reports an outage affecting 1,439 residents and businesses in Oildale Wednesday night.

UPDATE (12:20 a.m., Aug. 8): According to PG&E’s website power has been mostly restored to customers following a power outage Wednesday night.

PG&E reports a power outage is affecting over 1,400 residents and businesses in Oildale.

Power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m., according to PG&E’s website.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.