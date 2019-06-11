Oildale house fire kills several pets, displaces 8 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire in Oildale on Monday night displaced eight people from their home and killed several of their pets.

County firefighters were called to a fire in the 1700 block of Esther Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the back of the home.

The people inside were able to escape, including two dogs.

KCFD said several animals were killed in the fire, but unclear how many.

No one was injured in the fire, but the Red Cross is assisting the family.

County fire says incidents like this are a reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors and test them to ensure they are working properly.