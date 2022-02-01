Oildale fire destroys Bakersfield Homeless Shelter toy donations in storage unit

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The fire broke out on State Road Monday afternoon.

Officials said a mobile home caught fire and spread to a nearby storage facility where five units caught fire.

One of those units belonged to the Bakersfield Homeless Center where they kept the leftover toys from drives they hold throughout the year, including our 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

The center said more than 2,000 toys were lost totaling more than $80,000.

If you want to help replenish the lost toys, 17 News is accepting donations in our lobby until further notice. You can donate during regular business hours at our lobby in Downtown Bakersfield or you can drop off a toy at the homeless center on east Truxtun.