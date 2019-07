CHP is reporting that all southbound lanes on on Highway 99 at Interstate 5 are open following a traffic accident that closed lanes on the highway. One lane on northbound Interstate 99 remains the only lane open.

Just before 9:30 a.m. it was reported that a semi-truck jack-knifed, spilled oil and blocked all southbound lanes.

Traffic in the area was being diverted to Interstate-5 though highway 166 and off the side of the roadway near the scene of the accident.