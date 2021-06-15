OhmConnect giving away 1M smart thermostats as part of new End CA Blackouts campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — OhmConnect is launching a major energy campaign that includes a giveaway of 1 million smart thermostats to help prevent blackouts.

The new End CA Blackouts campaign will be officially announced this morning in a joint press conference with state officials, including Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Energy Commissioner Siva Gunda.

OhmConnect says it hopes the campaign will help save energy, create resilient cities and support first responders.

“With smart thermostats in (one million) homes, residents will be able to save enough energy to prevent blackouts during what experts say will be the hottest summer on record,” OhmConnect said.

The new campaign comes after the launch of the City Energy Challenge, a competition between California cities that encourages residents to save energy, prevent blackouts and get paid for their efforts.

To register for the chance to get a free thermostat, click here.