‘Oh What A Night’ Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons coming to Bakersfield

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary singer Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be coming to Bakersfield in February at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Valli is known for his classic superhits such as — “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 – Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and “Grease.”

Many of his hits have appeared in blockbuster movies including “The Deer Hunter”, “Dirty Dancing”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers”.

Frankie Valli has been a household name throughout the decades, many may know him and The Four Seasons as the “Jersey Boys,” and their story became popular Broadway musical.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 12 and can be purchased at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office and on AXS.com.