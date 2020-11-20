Oh, Christmas tree: Tehachapi Christmas tree is lit up in secret

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The annual lighting of the Tehachapi Christmas tree at the Historic Depot in Downtown Tehachapi is up and ready for family photos.

Normally, the official lighting of the Christmas tree has followed the annual Christmas Parade and a visit by Santa Claus, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Tehachapi assembled the 25 foot tall tree and lit it up without an announcement.

“This has not been a normal year, I’m so happy to get it up and lit for everyone to enjoy. The Christmas tree is a sign of joy and I hope everyone has a fantastic holiday season,” said Mayor Susan Wiggins.

Greg Garrett, Tehachapi City Manager said the Christmas tree is about spreading holiday cheer especially during these tough times.

“Families take their annual Christmas card photos next to the tree every year, we didn’t want that tradition to be lost to the pandemic as well,” said Garrett.