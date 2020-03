Oficina de Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Kern recomienda extender los cierres escolares locales hasta por al menos el 1 de mayo

The city of Taft still thankfully has zero positive tests for the coronavirus, but city officials are working alongside West Side Family Health and other agencies and nonprofits to prepare for the possibility that could change.

On Wednesday, workers erected two tents outside the health clinic, which is not set up with beds for in-patient care. Taft officials are also looking at using the Taft High School boys gym as a medical treatment facility. The gym is a Red Cross-sanctioned emergency shelter but has not been previously envisioned as a potential crisis-status medical treatment area, according to West Side Executive Director Jerry Starr.