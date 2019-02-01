Officials urge vigilance against DUI during weekend’s ‘big game’

State officials are asking everyone to do their part and help ensure roads are safe this weekend for the big game.

CHP says seven people died in DUI crashes last year and more than 130 people were injured.

Officers made more than 350 arrests during last year’s Super Sunday.

Bakersfield police said on Friday that its officers will be conducting saturation patrols on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Anyone hosting a big game party on Sunday can make sure their friends don’t try to drive home while drunk.

CHP says plan on having non-alcoholic drinks for designated drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.