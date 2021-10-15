Officials hope street racing crackdown bill will curb street takeovers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong and law enforcement officials held a news conference Thursday to spread awareness about the dangers of illegal street racing.

Assemblyman Fong, the Automobile Club of Southern California, the California Highway Patrol, the Bakersfield Police Department, and activist group Street Racing Kills invited those who’ve lost loved ones to street racing-related crashes to speak out about their experiences.

They also discussed Assembly Bill 3, a new law designed to crack down on street racing. Fong’s office says illegal street racing, side shows, and street takeovers have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, The CHP responded to more than 25,000 calls involving street racing activity statewide, an increase of more than 3,500 calls from 2019.