Officials: All roads open, injuries minor, four structure fires after 7.1 earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have battled four structure fires but found no major structural damage following the 7.1 temblor that struck near here Friday evening.

Additionally, all roads are now open throughout the area and rockfalls have been cleared, officials said at a 10:30 a.m. press conference. There have been a number of injuries, most described as minor.

More detailed damage assessments will be performed throughout the day.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Kerr McGee Center at 100 W. California Ave. following Thursday’s 6.4 temblor. Roughly 200 people were housed there overnight.

The shelter will remain open for as long as it’s needed, said Mimi Taylor of the Red Cross.

Kern County Battalion Chief Dionisio Mitchell said a couple mobile homes were knocked off their foundation but no major structural damage has been found. The priority Saturday is to go through the city and assess for risks.

There have been a number of gas leaks, he said.

Looters hit the area overnight, said Police Chief Jed McLaughlin. A business was broken into and an expensive item stolen, the chief said, and a residence was also burglarized.

More than 30 officers patrolled the streets throughout the night. McLaughlin said they have sufficient resources with other outside agencies to continue proactive enforcement and patrols throughout the city.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden asked anyone who sees suspicious activity to notify authorities. She said the quakes that have rocked the region Thursday and Friday are not typical.

“We invite you to come back at another time when it is not one of these stressful things,” she said.