BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three homes were destroyed by three separate fires in Kern County Wednesday and officials are advising how to protect you and your home.

Fire crews were called out to West Point Drive early Wednesday morning to a house fire near Bakersfield College.

Heavy flames were coming from the front and side of the house, where the roof caved in.

Fire officials confirmed an elderly woman and her cat died in the fire.

“If your smoke detector goes off and you think there’s a fire inside your house, get outside of the residence, use your cellphone or go to the neighbor’s house and then from there call 9-1-1.” said Tim Ortiz, Battalion Chief with the Bakersfield Fire Department, “First thing we want you to do is make sure that you are safely out of the residence.”

Less than 8 hours later, another house fire was reported on Sioux Creek Drive near Calloway Drive and the West Side Parkway.

Just before noon, the flames spread from the garage to the attic. Residents made it out, however, one of their three dogs did not.

After the fire, the family was displaced and they are receiving help from the American Red Cross, according to fire officials.

“We have smoke alarms for people who need them on a per-need basis and if they contact our office we can set up an appointment to come in and install a free smoke detector,” said Tony Briggs, Regional Chief Executive Officer at American Red Cross of Central California.

Briggs recommends one smoke detector for every living space in your home.

“If your smoke alarm goes off, you have a 50% chance of surviving a home fire. And we know that, just from our history and from what fire departments tell us, you have two minutes to escape your home when the smoke alarm goes off,” said Briggs.

If your smoke detector is beeping, it needs your attention. Either a battery change or a replacement, you can test your detector by clicking the “test” button.

Briggs says a good tip is to store your important documents in a Ziploc bag in your freezer. This will save them from a house fire.

If you have been affected by a house fire or want help to prevent one you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.