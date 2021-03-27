Officers talk woman off bridge at Hwy. 99 and Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers were sent to Highway 99 at Ming Avenue early this morning after receiving reports of a possible suicidal subject on the bridge.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:20 am., officers with the department and the California Highway Patrol found a woman standing over the freeway on the outside of the barrier fence. The CHP stopped traffic on the freeway while BPD controlled the intersections at Ming Avenue.

Officers were able to talk the woman off the bridge after nearly two hours, according to BPD.

Kern County Mental Health were on scene and provided assistance, the department said.