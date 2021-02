BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person Saturday evening at Wayside Park.

Emergency responders were called to the park on Ming Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police said at least one person was seriously wounded.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Few details were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.