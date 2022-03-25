BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a body on the center divider on Highway 178 near Beale Avenue Friday.

At 10:25 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and found a dead man in the center divider with evidence he was hit by a car. The person who hit him had fled the area.

At this time, CHP does not have any information on the victim, suspect, or when the victim was struck by the car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Area CHP office at 661-396-6600.