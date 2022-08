BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers are to be serving at the Black Angus Steak House on Rosedale Highway from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to collect tips for Tip-A-Cop, according to the Special Olympics Southern California – Kern County Facebook.

The event is to raise funds to benefit the Special Olympics and raise funds to help provide local athletes with competitions and training, according to the post.

To make a reservation click here or scan the QR code on the Facebook post.