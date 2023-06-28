BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police have released a body camera video of officers jumping into a canal to rescue a driver from his vehicle.

The incident happened on June 20 off of South H Street and Berkshire Road.

According to BPD, two cars collided, which sent one vehicle into the canal. When officers arrived, the driver was still trapped inside the car.

Several officers went into the water and eventually pulled the driver, an adult male, out of the vehicle, but he was already dead. That man was later identified as Joel Rigoberto Morales, 18, of Bakersfield.

The other driver was not hurt.

Details of what caused the crash are still unknown at this time.