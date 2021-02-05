Officer suffers minor injuries in Union Avenue collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say an officer suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a collision with a motorist who ran a red light.

The department said the collision happened at Union Avenue and Alpine Street at around 3:40 p.m.

Police Sgt. Robert Pair said the officer was driving southbound on Union Avenue when another motorist ran a red light and collided with the patrol car. The collision damaged the front of the police patrol car.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and was cooperating with police. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, Pair said.