BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The second annual Officer Memorial Golf Tournament was held Monday morning to help to raise funds for the Kern County 999 Foundation.

The foundation was created to provide financial support the families of fallen law enforcement officers here at home. Organizers say funds from this year’s event will go toward the Campas Support Project, which is working to rename the Highway 65 Highway 99 interchange in honor of fallen KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas.

“Everyones awareness is heightened during this week, National Police Week, so we figured when we started looking at dates, what better day to hold the golf tournament,” Kern County 999 Foundation President Billy Owens said. “Last year we raised $40,000 for the Campas family so we’re hoping to be in that range today.”

To learn more about the Campas Support Project, you can visit the foundation’s website at KernCounty999Foundation.org.