UPDATE: Man fatally shot by police after stabbing mother: BPD

UPDATE (10:33 a.m.) — Police fatally shot a man who stabbed his mother Tuesday morning, Sgt. Robert Pair said.

Officers were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had stabbed his mother multiple times and was still armed with a knife, Pair said. Officers tried to take the man into custody with less-lethal munitions, but that failed and a shooting occurred.

The man, whose named had not yet been released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Pair said.

The mother suffered moderate injuries, according to the sergeant. He said officers wore body cameras that were activated during the incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the area of East 18th and Baker streets, police said.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes. Officers said more information will be provided as it becomes available.