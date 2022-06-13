BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified Robert John Vaughn as the shooter in an officer-involved shooting in south Bakersfield.

Vaughn led police on a brief chase and was captured shortly after the shooting with officers.

The incident began at 3 a.m. on Monday when police were notified of 48-year-old Robert John Vaughn with a gun at a Fastrip gas station on Panama Lane. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and located Vaughn.

“They attempted to stop that vehicle,” Sergeant Mike Gerrity with Bakersfield Police Department said. “However that driver failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit.”

Vaughn led police to Lowry Street where he left his car and ran on foot.

“As officers were chasing him on foot the suspect turned around and fired one shot at the officers. One of the officers returned fire,” Gerrity said.

After two exchanges of gunfire Vaughn escaped police and hid underneath a vehicle on Betty Street.

Police found the his hiding spot and arrested him.

One neighbor arrived home as police swarmed the area in front of his home.

“I came back home this morning and I saw many police officers over there with many cars and I saw in the middle of the road a gray car,” Israel Gonzalez a neighbor said.

Now Vaughn is a person of interest in another crime that was reported on Sunday.

“Very similar suspect description,” Gerrity said. “Very similar vehicle description and very similar cercumstances but no one was located in that offense. So detectives will work with the victim of that offense to see if there is any connection.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Vaughn is set on a $1 million bail. He’s been charged with attempted murder, violation of post release supervision and six other charges.

Vaughn is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.