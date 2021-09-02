Officer-involved shooting in Shafter leaves one hospitalized

SHAFTER (KGET) – An officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday in Shafter, according to Shafter Police Department.

According to Shafter PD, officers responded to a traffic accident at about 1:15 a.m. on Minter Avenue near Walnut Street. Police say when officers approached a driver, the officer-involved shooting occurred. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rae Stone heard the collision, then minutes later the wail of sirens. She watched as the driver was loaded into an ambulance.

Stone said her grandmother has lived in the area for 42 years.

“It’s super quiet,” she said. “Nothing like this ever happens.”