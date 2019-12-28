Officer-involved shooting in northeast Bakersfield within department policy, board finds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer-involved shooting in a domestic violence case in July was within department policy, a review board found.

The Critical Incident Review Board has determined that all shots fired by Officers Matthew Aquino and Louis Rodriguez on July 9 were within legal requirements, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The officers have been returned to full duty.

Anthony James Gonzales, 36, was shot and killed at 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nelson Street. BPD said officers were dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a residence. When they arrived they were confronted by Gonzales at the front of the home, at which point the shooting occurred.

It has not been confirmed how many shots were fired or whether Gonzales had fired a weapon. There are reports of possible shots fired prior to officers arriving, and a firearm was recovered at the scene that is believed to have belonged to Gonzales, police said.

Neither officers were injured in the incident.