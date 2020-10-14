Officer-involved shooting and teenage boy shot dead in same East Bakersfield neighborhood

Kern is on track for another record year in homicides after a fatal shooting Monday night was followed by a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning all within a few blocks of East Bakersfield.

It was a stark juxtaposition Monday night. On one side of town, the community celebrated the life of 13-year-old Patty Alatorre, who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered over the summer.

“Even if it’s not your own child, be vigilant for the children,” said Patty’s mother, Clara Alvarez.

Meanwhile, just two miles away, police found a 15-year-old boy shot multiple times on East 11th and Baker Streets. The boy’s death marks the 102nd homicide this year in Kern. The 103rd homicide was an officer-involved shooting just blocks and hours away.

“It’s no surprise to me seeing the same violence in the neighborhoods,” said Manuel Carrizalez, the founder of Stay Focused Ministries, a local profit that helps youth stay out of trouble. “People are really angry—broken homes, lack of jobs, poverty, all these different elements add to the recipe.”

Shortly before nine Tuesday morning, Bakersfield Police said they got an emergency call about a man who stabbed his mother multiple times on East 18th and Sonora Streets. According to a witness, the man ran about half a mile to the train tracks off Truxtun Avenue. BPD said they tried non-lethal foam rounds to stop the man but had to use deadly force when he wouldn’t cooperate.

“Officers were equipped with body-worn cameras, and that footage will be released after it has been processed,” said BPD Sergeant Robert Pair.

This marks the 15th officer-involved shooting of the year.

Stay Focused Ministries believes both neighborhood violence and police violence need to be addressed. That’s why the organization is holding an in-person meeting Tuesday night with other local nonprofits to discuss the community’s relationship with law enforcement and the recent uptick in violence. That is happening at 5:30 p.m. at Southside Adventist Church on 1330 3rd Street.

“We know there’s a problem in the police department, sheriff’s department, and that’s what we’re trying to address. It’s a team effort,” Carrizalez said.

These are all ongoing investigations, so if you have any information, you’re urged to call BPD at 327-7111.