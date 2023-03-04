BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to save a woman in a car fire that occurred after a collision on California Avenue Friday night.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police, officers located a burning vehicle with a woman inside that appeared to have collided into a building within the 1100 block of Union Avenue.

Officers then forcefully got into the car and got the woman out before she sustained any injuries, with the officer that got the woman out suffering minor injuries in the process, the release says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say the victim was then transferred to Kern Medical for an evaluation with drugs and alcohol being found to have played a role in the collision.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.